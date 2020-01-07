How Digital Technology Innovation Is Changing Sports Spectatorship

Sports spectatorship and the experience it brings to fans has evolved significantly throughout the years. And together with these changes come equally important responsibility of sports teams to acknowledge and recognize how critical fan engagement is to the success of a team. More and more prominent teams allocate resources to ensure that they nurture and develop a ‘real’ relationship with fans. As such, they can better provide the level of engagement expected by their fans.

Digital technology is perhaps the catalyst for improving fan engagement. Social media channels, streaming services, and many other platforms are now available to allow each fan to customize his experience. In this article, we will discuss some of these technologies and their effect on how we enjoy sports.

Big data analytics

We have all heard the term, but are mostly unaware of how data gets consumed and used to add value to sports spectatorship. Many fans today appreciate getting access to up-to-date information about their teams, live updates on games, and any data which can help them make predictions on how the team they support will fare in a league.

Take, for example, the case of fantasy football and betting sites like Ruby Bet. Without big data, these fantasy football enthusiasts will not enjoy the activity as much as they would now that information on a particular player or team is available at the click of a button.

Fans can also make use of mobile apps to visualize data regardless of the time and place. Today, there is no reason for a sports fan to miss out on what is happening despite their inability to watch a game in a stadium physically.

Managing relationship with fans

Sports fans are fiercely loyal. Hence, teams should take make it a point to use technology to manage fan engagement and maximize the mutual relationship effectively. Tools such as social media groups, apps, and fan sites all provide a convenient platform where fans can access any information regarding their team. These sites are also becoming more innovative to a point where fans can verify food and beverage options available at the event site.

GPS technology also helps in targeted advertising, especially in rewarding loyal fans within a specified region. Indeed with the help of digital technology, fans generally have a more pleasant and engaging experience with the team they support.

A new wave in sports entertainment

The sports industry is continuing to experiment with virtual reality and augmented reality technology. These technologies are the latest innovation in providing a one-of-a-kind experience to fans. The incorporation of ‘smart’ technology in revamping stadiums around the world will also usher in the next wave of technology in the world of sports. Imagine a stadium which uses facial recognition for increased security and artificial intelligence and sensors to guide fans on how to use stadium facilities.

Conclusion

Indeed, technology and sports will continue to evolve side by side. As fans become more curious and passionate about how they experience the game they love, there will always be room for improvement and innovation. That is why teams should be conscious and respond to the growing demand to incorporate digital technology not only to enhance spectatorship but also to increase fan engagement and enjoyment.