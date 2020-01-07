Larry David claims he urged former Jets GM to draft Lamar Jackson over Sam Darnold

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has taken the league by storm, and he’s the frontrunner to win the MVP Award, with his team set to host the Titans as the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs on Saturday.

The Ravens finished with the best record in the league this season, and Jackson was the main reason why. However, another team could’ve had a similar level of success — had they listened to a famous comic, that is.

Comedian Larry David appeared on ESPN’s “The Michael Kay Show” on Tuesday, and he shared an interesting tidbit. David claims he once told former Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan to draft Jackson — instead of Sam Darnold — some time last year.

Larry David has been calling the Jets front office for years and on @TMKSESPN he said he called Mike Maccagnan last year saying he should draft Lamar Jackson. He also says Gase is uncomfortable because he wears a hat 😂 Larry said he used to do that as a young, scared comic. pic.twitter.com/aJxg44vMTa — Joe Randazzo (Bronx Pinstripes crew) (@deflategator) January 7, 2020

This is interesting, if true, as the Jets had to trade up to draft Darnold. If they had pursued Jackson, they could’ve traded down — acquiring at least one draft pick — rather than giving up a haul to the Colts for the No. 2 spot.