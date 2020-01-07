NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Luka Doncic

Hoops Manifesto

January 7, 2020

Jan 6, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Shaquille Harrison (3) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Luka Doncic – Dallas (vs Chicago)

38 points, 14-24 FG, 5-9 FT, 5 3PTs, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 block

A 30-point triple double? Just another day at the office for Doncic.

 

