Old Matt Rhule quote about selling out goes viral after Panthers hiring

Money changes people, and Panthers new head coach Matt Rhule is no different.

Rhule made $4.11 million in total compensation for his 2019 tenure at Baylor, but he’s about to make a hell of a lot more in the big leagues. He reportedly signed a seven-year, $60 million with the Panthers, and it’s clear that the organization is looking for him to overhaul its entire operation, which is why he received such an exorbitant amount of money — especially given that he has no NFL experience.

But there was a time when Rhule made it look as if he embraced the role of being the “little guy,” and even came out to say he was against “selling out.” Check out what he once had to say in 2015, when he was the Temple Owls’ head coach.

“This is hard man,” Rhule once said, according to 3 CBS Philly. “This is really, really hard. People start coming to your door and say hey, ‘I got four million dollars.’ But you know what, I’d rather coach Temple’s kids. I love these kids. I’d rather coach here and coach Temple’s kids then just sell my soul for four million dollars. That is the truth and that’s as honest and open as I can be with you guys.”

Well, he left Temple, and then departed Baylor, taking the big bucks, so it appears he’s had quite the change of heart.