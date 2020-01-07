Gambling

Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson take center stage in Chiefs-Texans matchup

By January 7, 2020

Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes saw his Chiefs team just one or two plays away from advancing to the Super Bowl last season, but a brutal overtime loss to the Patriots prevented them from doing so, and it’s safe to say they’ll be out to avenge that brutal beat this year.

Oct 13, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In to Kansas City comes the Houston Texans, who fell behind 16-0, but pulled off a dramatic comeback to defeat the Bills in overtime last Saturday. They’ll need the extra day of rest, as that physical, bruising game likely took a lot out of them. However, they will enter Arrowhead Stadium riding tons of momentum, which they’ll need, as Chiefs fans will be making life difficult for them, and that’s why that particular venue is one of the most difficult for opposing teams to play in.
The Texans will need to pick it up on offense to attempt to keep pace with Mahomes and Co., though. They racked up only 360 yards in the game, and that was with nearly an extra quarter (overtime). The Chiefs, when healthy, which they are now, can rack up nearly 300 yards in an entire half, and the Texans secondary is suspect, so Houston is going to have to rack up yards to stay in the game on Sunday.

Oct 13, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde (23) stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Still, the Texans did defeat the Chiefs, 31-24, earlier in the season, but that was three months ago. The Chiefs were shuffling players around on their offensive line and in their backfield — as well as in the secondary. They’re now clicking on all cylinders, though, and are peaking at the right time, while Texans players such as DeAndre Hopkins and Carlos Hyde appear to have had their best games earlier in the season. But they do have dual-threat quarterback Deshaun Watson, whose magician-like plays have given opposing defenses nightmares, and show that no play is truly over until he’s physically on the ground. His escapability allows him to keep plays alive, and turn would-be sacks into big plays — like he did on a pass to running back Taiwan Jones in overtime last week, setting up the game-winning field goal in overtime.

Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

But Mahomes is the total package. Watson has struggled with slow starts and accuracy in games, whereas Mahomes has been known to torch opposing defenses — with his arm and his legs — as soon as the first whistle sounds. Mahomes has a plethora of deep threats to throw to, and the wide receiver pairing of Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman comprises the best vertical receiving duo in the NFL.

