Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson take center stage in Chiefs-Texans matchup

Still, the Texans did defeat the Chiefs, 31-24, earlier in the season, but that was three months ago. The Chiefs were shuffling players around on their offensive line and in their backfield — as well as in the secondary. They’re now clicking on all cylinders, though, and are peaking at the right time, while Texans players such as DeAndre Hopkins and Carlos Hyde appear to have had their best games earlier in the season. But they do have dual-threat quarterback Deshaun Watson, whose magician-like plays have given opposing defenses nightmares, and show that no play is truly over until he’s physically on the ground. His escapability allows him to keep plays alive, and turn would-be sacks into big plays — like he did on a pass to running back Taiwan Jones in overtime last week, setting up the game-winning field goal in overtime.