Sekou Doumbouya dunks all over Tristan Thompson, stares him down afterward (Video)

Pistons 19-year-old rookie Sekou Doumbouya has officially arrived.

For young players to officially become a part of the NBA world, they need to play at least 25-30 minutes per game, and also make the highlight reel at least once.

Well, Doumbouya has logged an average of 33 minutes in his past four games, and he’s been more impactful on the court. And on Tuesday night, he destroyed an NBA veteran with a dunk of the year candidate.

It happened in the first quarter of the Pistons-Cavaliers game, when Doumbouya elevated and dunked all over Tristan Thompson — then stared him down for emphasis afterward.

Sekou Doumbouya is 19 years old… That was nasty. pic.twitter.com/mKd9VLsAr2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2020

What a slam.