Watch trailer for Netflix's new Aaron Hernandez documentary video here

Watch trailer for Netflix's new Aaron Hernandez documentary video here

Updates

Watch trailer for Netflix's new Aaron Hernandez documentary video here

By January 7, 2020

By: |

Netflix has been crushing documentary game, and it appears they’re looking to enter the sports space now as well.

It had been rumored that they were working on a documentary, highlighting the life of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

Well, it appears that documentary has indeed cleared post-production, and is set to be released very soon. Netflix announced “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” will be available for streaming on Jan. 15, and you can check out the official trailer below.

“As a gifted young football athlete from Bristol, Connecticut, Aaron Hernandez had capitalized rapidly on his promise, playing for a top tier college program before being drafted into the National Football League at the age of 20. But in 2013, fresh off of a newly inked five-year, $40 million contract with the New England Patriots, Hernandez would become a household name for the most infamous murder case involving an American athlete since OJ Simpson,” the text from the trailer read.

Looks compelling. We’ll give it a watch.

Updates

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home