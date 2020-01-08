Best Multivitamins for Women 2020:

Minerals and vitamins are essential when it comes to growing, as well as for overall healthy body functioning. The problem is that a lot of us are already vitamin deficient.

Women’s bodies have different vitamin needs compared to men, meaning it’s difficult to get all the right nutritional support, and in the correct amounts, from our diets alone.

Taking a multivitamin can help you reach your daily nutrients intake- which will also enhance your long-term health, as well as short-term.

Multivitamins tailored for women can also assist with female specific nutrient needs. Such as increased quantities of vitamins and minerals that women need more of compared to men, like; Iron, Zinc, Copper and Magnesium.

These can benefit women by specifically helping to maintain functions like the:

Immune system

Bone strength

Energy and blood levels.

We’ll talk you through all you need to know about women’s multivitamins. Including the benefits of women specific supplements, nature identical vs synthetic nutrients and the best multivitamins for women in 2020.

What are Multivitamins?

A good multivitamin will provide all the vitamins needed for all diets, but women of course need different nutrients compared to men.

Ultimately, multivitamins are capsules with vital vitamins and minerals needed for:

Overall health and wellbeing.

Growth and maintaining body performance.

We always encourage everyone to try obtaining all their nutrients from their diets and wholefoods- but this just isn’t always possible. So, multivitamins can help fill those nutritional gaps and support your diet.

Multivitamins for women should be custom made for women’s needs, with gender-specific hormonal assistance and an increase in vital vitamins women need more of.

Benefits of Multivitamins for Women

To explain simply, each essential vitamin and mineral has its own benefits, and are important for different body functions- including vision, metabolism, growth and boosting the immune system.

Also, due to modern farming, processes and other factors, foods today are far less nutrient dense than we think, and many people are actually nutrient deficient.

The most common and noticeable side effects of nutrient deficiencies are feeling tired and getting frequent headaches.

Key vitamins and minerals include:

Vitamin A: antioxidant, essential for skin, vision, protein synthesis and tissue repair.

Vitamin B1: supports the body to metabolise fat and create energy.

Vitamin B2: known as riboflavin, is an antioxidant, helps energy production and supports the growth and development of cells.

Vitamin B3: (niacin) assists protein and fat metabolism, nervous system functioning and healthy skin.

Vitamin B5: necessary for hormone production and energy metabolism.

Vitamin B7: also called biotin- keeps hair, nails and skin healthy whilst controlling blood sugar and cholesterol.

Vitamin B9: known as folic acid, which aids female reproductive health and is used to produce more blood if pregnant.

Vitamin D: helps calcium absorption and to reduce inflammation while keeping the immune system functioning.

Vitamin E: protects against free radicals, boosting the immune system.

Magnesium: protein synthesis, produces energy while regulating blood glucose and blood pressure.

Iron: especially important as during menstruation, women lose iron so require more for blood cell formulation and oxygen transport.

Copper: to assist the production of iron, also for energy, cardiovascular health, nervous and immune system support.

Zinc: helps with women’s reproductive health and the immune system to work properly whilst having a role in the production of protein and wound healing.

Iodine: controls thyroid function- moderating hormones and metabolism.

Chromium: assists with metabolism, energy, blood sugar and weight management.

Molybdenum: maintain enzyme function and metabolism.

Inositol: supports cognition, mood, skin and nervous system. supports cognition, mood, skin and nervous system. Plus more.

Practical:

Our increasingly busy lifestyles mean it’s difficult to make time to ensure we’re getting the nutrients we really need- and having the time for cooking and eating nutritious, healthy meals.

Being able to take a multivitamin, that includes everything you need, can really support your diet and help you get every vitamin and mineral you need in one go.

If you eat a primarily vegan or vegetarian diet, multivitamins can also help you get what you’re missing- such as B12 which isn’t usually found in plant-based food.

Also, if you’re trying to reduce your calories, it’s likely you’re losing out on crucial parts of your diet. So, a multivitamin capsule can ensure you’re still getting your daily intake.

Female Specific Support:

You can get many of the vitamins and minerals you need through your food, but as outlined above- women need more of certain nutrients which can offer hormonal support as well.

Taking a multivitamin including vitamin A, B3 and B7 can be a helpful way to maintain healthy skin, hair and nails.

During pregnancy, pregnant women need more vitamin B6, B12 and folic acid to prevent vitamin deficiencies that could harm their growing child.

Taking multivitamins can help fight infections and lower susceptibility by getting the right nutrients. Vitamins such as vitamin A, C, D, E and selenium can help boost the immune system.

If you’re also looking to lose weight, certain vitamins can be fundamental for an enhanced metabolism- such as B1, B3 and B5.

Nutrient deficiency can cause weak bones and can eventually become osteoporosis, so taking multivitamins can maintain healthy bones in the long term.

Best Multivitamins for Women 2020:

Performance Lab Whole-Food Multi

To buy, visit: www.performancelab.com/products/whole-food-multi

The multivitamin market is incredibly overcrowded, but one that stands out above the rest is Performance Lab Whole-Food Multi for women.

Performance Lab’s state-of-the-art bioavailability enhanced nutrition is customised with gender-specific hormonal support for whole-body biological performance.

Performance Lab’s patented BioGenesis® and NutriGenesis® means nature identical vitamins and minerals, which are easier for the body to recognise as food, absorb and to utilise.

Benefits:

-Contains 17+ essential vitamins and minerals for 100% of your daily value and builds a strong nutritional foundation.

-Absolutely no isolated and synthetic nutrients or additives, which are harder for the body to absorb.

-Ingredients include increased amounts of iron and vitamin B9 in their specially customised formula for women.

-Vitamins B6 and B12 for brain energy and long-term cognitive health.

-Completely natural: uses prebiotic Plantcaps® for digestive support and comfort.

-Assists with cardiovascular, nervous and immune system health.

-100% plant based- perfect if you eat a vegan or vegetarian diet.

-Non-GMO: Performance Lab never use genetically modified nutrients.

-Free from any allergens, including wheat, soy, diary, egg, fish and nut- also caffeine free.

-Balanced dose, unlike some multivitamins that supply way more than you would want or need- which can be potentially damaging.

-Super easy to take, as they come in capsule form you take twice a day.

-Performance Lab also produce a Wholefood Multi for men.

Drawbacks:

-One drawback of Performance Lab supplements is you can only purchase exclusively through their website: www.performancelab.com. Pretty much most other supplement companies sell on third-party sites like Amazon- only direct to the consumer.

However, the Performance Lab website has some great in-depth information about all their products, so you know exactly what you’re getting. Perfect if you need a break down of the ingredients and their benefits.



*Performance Lab Whole-Food Multi’s Supplement Facts Label

Nature-Identical vs Synthetic Multivitamins

So many multivitamins on the market contain synthetic nutrients, artificial colours and fillers that get expelled by the body.

Performance Lab’s BioGenesis® method is different. And it’s basically on the basis that natural multivitamins are superior to artificial vitamins.

In lab conditions, growing on cultures, they’re replicating the exact structure of vitamins and minerals grown in nature- including probiotics, enzymes and the other cofactors.

Due to being ‘nature identical’, the nutrients in Performance Lab’s Wholefood Multi are so much easier for the body to recognise, absorb and actually use. So, not all multivitamins you take will be benefitting you and supplying your daily intake of vitamins and minerals.

Paired with their prebiotic Plantcaps®, which supply prebiotics that nourish intestinal flora, it’s much easier to digest the capsules and aids optimised digestive health.

These BioGenesis® vitamins and minerals are only available in Performance Lab supplements and perform way better than standard multivitamins.

Best Multivitamins for Women Summary:

Performance Lab’s Wholefood Multi is cleaner, safer and more eco-friendly than all other conventional multivitamins– and also tailored to women’s nutrient needs.

As Performance Lab products are totally natural, they’re safe to stack with any other supplement or nootropic and work for any diet.

The increased iron and vitamin B9, plus others, in their women’s formula makes all the difference, and a huge factor to look for when shopping for multivitamins not everyone knows to look for.

However, food should come first and not everyone will need a multivitamin. Some foods actually contain more fibre than what you’d get in a multivitamin, for example.

But we need a wide array of nutrients and we can’t naturally produce all the nutrients we need, so it’s important to get these from food or multivitamins.

Ultimately, Performance Lab’s Wholefood Multi for women is a much easier and convenient way to ensure you’re getting your daily intake of female specific vitamins and minerals. And not every multivitamin is as clean or natural.

Not only is getting all your daily vitamins and minerals essential to maintaining long- and short-term health, it will also help you look and feel your best.

Female specific hormonal support is important for so many aspects- from hair, skin and nails to metabolism and during pregnancy. Performance Lab Wholefood Multi contributes to all aspects of full-body performance and daily vitality.