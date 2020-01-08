Combat

Fight of the Day: Amir Khan vs. Canelo Alvarez

Fight of the Day: Amir Khan vs. Canelo Alvarez

Combat

Fight of the Day: Amir Khan vs. Canelo Alvarez

By January 8, 2020

By: |

 

Date: May 7, 2016
Card:
Championship(s): WBC World Middleweight Championship (Alvarez)
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home