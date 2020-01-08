Major rumor indicates Bill Belichick could leave Patriots

It was only 11 months ago that the Patriots won the Super Bowl — thanks to an awful display by the Rams players and coaching staff — but it’s clear that the dynasty is no more.

Not only that, it looks like the team’s roster and coaching staff is finally beginning to crumble.

Realistically, it was only a matter of time, as Tom Brady will be 43 years of age next season, and isn’t getting any younger. Not only that, the loss of Rob Gronkowski has forced the team to reboot its receiving corps, putting a lot of stress on an injury-riddled Julian Edelman, and it showed. This is the worst the offense ever looked under Brady and Bill Belichick, aside from maybe the early-2000s seasons, when the team had the benefit of a legendary defense.

And rather than rebuilding the offense, it’s not crazy to think that Belichick could move on, maybe taking his talents elsewhere, or possibly even retiring — especially with special teams coordinator Joe Judge having gone to the Giants, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels maybe headed to the Browns. The latest rumor backs that up as well, with Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard stating that Belichick could leave the Patriots in the offseason.

The report reads:

“There have been increasing NFL rumors that perhaps Belichick is not as wedded to Foxborough as many of us, certainly me, thought. Is Belichick setting up a final test on whether he has complete control of the football operations? I think Belichick would be OK with Brady being back, but not at the expense of the rest of the team. There are four openings out there and they won’t last forever. If Belichick is contemplating a move, it would have to come soon. There’s no solid intel, but some rumblings I hadn’t heard before. So I don’t rule anything out. For the record, my money is still on Bill and Tom being back together again for Year 21.”

That wouldn’t surprise us at all, as we believe Brady is leaving, so don’t be shocked when Belichick walks out the door behind him. It’s the end of an era.