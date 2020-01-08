Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Andre Drummond

January 8, 2020

By: |

Jan 7, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) rebounds against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (middle) and center Tristan Thompson (right) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Andre Drummond – Detroit (vs Cleveland)

23 points, 8-12 FG, 7-9 FT, 20 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

No Blake Griffin, no problem when AD plays like this.

 

