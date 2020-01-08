Orioles sign Jose Iglesias from the Reds

The Baltimore Orioles signed shortstop Jose Iglesias of Havana, Cuba to a one year contract worth $3 million on Tuesday according to Tom Ruminski of The Score. The contract also includes an option for the 2021 Major League Baseball season. If the Orioles decide to exercise that option, Iglesias will make $3 million next season as well.

Last season with the Cincinnati Reds, Iglesias batted .288 with 11 home runs and 59 runs batted in. He had 62 runs, 145 hits, 21 doubles, three triples, six stolen bases, 20 walks, an on base percentage of .318, a slugging percentage of .407, 205 total bases, one sacrifice bunt and two sacrifice flies.

It was actually a career season for Iglesias in 2019. He had career highs in runs, hits, home runs, runs batted in, slugging percentage and total bases. It was also the first time in Iglesias’s Major League Baseball career that he reached double digits in home runs. Prior to last season, Iglesias was known for being a contact hitter (career batting average of .273), with not a lot of power.

The Orioles become the fourth Major League Baseball team that Iglesias has played for in his career. Prior to playing for the Reds, he has played with the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers. While with the Tigers on 2015, Iglesias was an all-star. He batted .300 for the second straight season and third time in four years, and only struck out 44 times in 454 plate appearances.

Igelsias is also known for his defense. He has only committed 48 errors in 794 Major League Baseball regular season games. Iglesias also brings postseason experience to the Orioles. He was with the Tigers when they reached the 2013 Major League Baseball postseason.

Expected to be the everyday shortstop with the Orioles in 2020, Iglesias joins an infield that includes first baseman Chris Davis of Longview, TX, catcher Pedro Severino of Bonao, Dominican Republic, second baseman Hanser Alberto of San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic and third baseman Rio Ruiz of Covina, CA. The Orioles were last in the American League East last season. With a record of 54 wins and 108 losses, they were 49 games back of the first place New York Yankees.