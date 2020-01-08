Rapid Recap: Kemba returns, but not for long, as Celtics lose to Spurs amid controversy

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

The Celtics’ recent first-quarter problems continued tonight as the San Antonio Spurs scored the first 8 points and never looked back, winning easily, 129-114. For the second straight game, Boston spent 48 frustrating minutes without having a lead at any time.

Credit to the Spurs, who shot lights out (55.2%, with 50 points in the paint) and responded to every Celtics comeback attempt. S.A. was led by DeMar DeRozan (30 points, 10-of-17 FGs, 10-of-10 FTs), with four other Spurs in double figures. The Celtics were led by Gordon Hayward’s 18.

However, this game wasn’t that simple.

Kemba Walker, who returned to the starting lineup after missing three games with illness, was ejected by a young referee who, it must be said, overreacted.

Kemba Walker has been ejected from game vs. Spurs 🤦 pic.twitter.com/cXCXaRaiAO — Marcus Smart Day on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 9, 2020

This all happened when the Celtics were surging in the third quarter, having cut a large San Antonio lead to 7 points while the Garden crowd was going wild.

But let’s start at the beginning. For the fourth straight game, Boston was horrible in the first quarter.

We are the worst first five minute team in the world — LIFELONG PELICANS FAN MAN 69☭ (@Riffs_Man) January 9, 2020

Spurs make their first four shots. Celtics? Three missed threes and a missed 20-footer. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) January 9, 2020

Two and a minutes in, Celtics get their first field goal so bench guys can sit… C's are now 1-7 from the floor and trail San Antonio, 14-3, with 7:55 left. pic.twitter.com/my239fE2uM — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) January 9, 2020

The Spurs led by as many as 19 before the Celtics recovered slightly.

Back-to-back Jayson Tatum buckets to end the first quarter have the Spurs leading 34-22 after one. San Antonio shot 64 percent (16-for-25) and had nine of the 10 players it put in the game score. Marcus Smart had 8 to lead the Celtics. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 9, 2020

San Antonio opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run. Desperate times called for desperate measures.

Tacko is on the floor. Going head to head against Poeltl in his first meaningful NBA minutes. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 9, 2020

The Celtics have a lineup of Kemba Walker-Brad Wanamaker-Marcus Smart-Grant Williams-Tacko Fall on the court. I did not expect to see this two minutes into the second quarter. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 9, 2020

Fans really don't know how to react with Tacko Fall playing real minutes. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 9, 2020

Tacko had a rebound and a steal in his 5 minutes. (He played later as well and finished with 4 points.)

Tacko was not great, but he was not bad in meaningful minutes. Set decent picks & he was a little bit of a deterrent. I think it's obvious he can't be counted on for extended time, though. — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) January 9, 2020

Ultimately, Boston’s deficit reached 22.

This is the Celtics' first 20-point deficit of the year. The last team to lead the Celtics by 20 (in the regular season) and hang on to win? The Spurs, in their visit to Boston last year (March 24, 2019). — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) January 9, 2020

It was a first half the #Celtics would want to forget for sure, as the #Spurs take a commanding 65-47 lead into the half. Initial thoughts …

* No force defensively (SAS shooting 60.4% from the field)

* DeRozan roastin' the C's (15 pts, 7/8 shooting)

* Boards (27-17 SAS edge) — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) January 9, 2020

Spurs up 65-47 at the half. Brown – 9 points

Smart – 8 points

Wanamaker – 7 points

Celtics – 37.8% shooting, 6-21 from three DeRozan – 15 points

Lyles – 9 points

Walker – 9 points

Spurs – 60.4% shooting — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 9, 2020

Three minutes into the third quarter:

Spurs shooting 59 percent from the field so far. Season-high for a C's opponent is 52 percent. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 9, 2020

Missed opportunities in transition are a killer when you are trying to come back. Tatum missed a layup, Spurs got a three. Could have been 13 points, but Spurs lead back to 18 in a blink. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 9, 2020

Then, suddenly, the Cs began to play harder, defend with energy and hit some shots.

Chip, chip, chippin’ away. — Abby Chin (@tvabby) January 9, 2020

Theis with the old-fashioned three-point play and the Celtics have cut the Spurs lead to 11. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 9, 2020

Celtics cut the lead to 9 and the Garden is alive. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 9, 2020

Tatum followed that with a steal and another hoop to bring Boston within 76-69. Then the refs missed a call and ruined the game.

Wow. Kemba Walker ejected. That was quick. pic.twitter.com/ubktdPmJxW — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 9, 2020

Wow – Kemba was just ejected for back-to-back techs, and then Brad Stevens picked up a tech as well. That was a wild, wild sequence. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 9, 2020

Someone threw a beer from the balcony onto the court and we officially got mayhem — Marcus “The Worm” Hicks (@JamPackard) January 9, 2020

NBA refs got some of the biggest egos — OF ☘️💪 (@OjeleyeFactory) January 9, 2020

Celtics-Spurs are in the middle of a great game. Ref just missed an obvious call and then compounded it by ejecting Kemba Walker. I hope they take that MF’ers whole game check. — A.K (@Kungu_NBA) January 9, 2020

Kemba definitely deserved the first technical, but the second one was a pretty quick whistle after he just repeated himself. "That's a f***** foul." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 9, 2020

The result of all this was the Spurs, on the verge of blowing their huge lead, got their momentum back. They went on a 17-3 run to restore their margin to 21 and essentially end the game.

Plenty of non officiating issues for the Celtics this game but to see them work the deficit down to 7 and then get utterly crushed by one ref fucking sucks — Tribune of the Plebs (@Handsome_Jake_) January 9, 2020

🤠 Spurs 129 ☘️ Celtics 114 🤬 Kemba Walker ejected in third quarter after getting flattened by LaMarcus Aldridge screen

🤭 Celtics had cut deficit to 7 and, after flareup, Spurs went on 17-3 run

😴 No rest for Boston. Trip to play Embiid-less Sixers awaits Thursday — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 9, 2020

Spurs win 129-114. Hayward – 18 points

Brown – 16 points

Theis – 15 points

Tatum – 14 points

Celtics – 41.6% shooting DeRozan – 30 points

Walker – 19 points

Forbes – 15 points

White – 15 points

Spurs – 55.2% shooting — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 9, 2020

