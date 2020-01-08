Running Shoes and Why Choosing the Right One Is Important When Playing Sports

People need to be physically active. It is important not just for physical health but for mental health as well.

However, it is vital to know that for any physical activity, the right shoe matters. The foot absorbs much of the pressure in physical activities such as running, walking, and jumping, and is thus under a lot of stress. It is important to have the right shoes to cushion the feet and make your experience more comfortable. When you have shoes that provide just the right kind of support, the more physical activity you can do, which will give better outcomes for your health.

The following are just some of the reasons why choosing the right shoe is important when playing sports:

Different Activities Have Different Footwear Requirements

Running Shoes – If you are going for a run, you must take note that running shoes are only good for running. It is not advisable to use them for any other activity. For instance, running shoes in Australia have a particular feature that makes them excellent for running. They are flexible and allow the foot to bend with each step. Your running shoes should fit well for you to avoid blisters and pain.

Tennis Shoes – For people who will be playing tennis, running shoes are not adequate because tennis involves a lot of sideways stepping. Plus, running shoes won’t give you the right kind of stability needed for the job. There are special shoes for racquet sports, and they are stiffer and heavier. They also have special toe support for stop-and-go action.

Football – People who play football will be putting a lot of pressure on their feet, especially if they are playing on hard surfaces. The boots should be well-fitting and shouldn’t put pressure on the foot while training.

Aerobics Trainers – Aerobics sessions involve a lot of dancing and jumping. Thus, aerobic trainers need to be flexible, as well as provide support to absorb impact and lessen the pressure on the feet.

Basketball

– There are specific shoes for basketball and netballs. For these sports, you need a combination of flexibility and sideways support. They should be thick-soled to prevent injuries.

Shoes For Weightlifting – If you are spending an entire day doing lifts in the gym, you will likewise need foot support even if you won’t be doing any cardio exercise that involves running. You have to wear sneakers with a flat sole that can firmly grip the ground. Flat soles give you better support for the lifting of heavy weights compared to cushioned running shoes.

Cross-Trainer Sneakers – There may be instances when you will be doing a variety of activities in one session, and you want an all-in-one shoe that can give you protection and support. The solution for this is getting cross-trainers. However, these types of shoes don’t offer specialized features and support, and it is still possible to get injuries from them.

Choose The Right Shoe For Your Running Gait

When people are choosing shoes, their running gait should be analyzed. People have different gaits, as well as different foot types. Some people have arched feet, while some are flat-footed. Pronation is a term that refers to how much a foot collapses during running, and is the body’s way of absorbing shock with the ground. There are instances when some people pronate too much because they have a flatter foot arch. In some cases, the runner doesn’t pronate too much and is thus the arch of the foot that doesn’t fall at all. There are specific shoe types for these two kinds of pronations:

Undepronators – These types of people should have shoes with adequate cushioning. There should be softer materials on the midsole, such as air or gel. These types of midsoles will help the runner absorb the shock. Shoes for undepronators are available on the market, and there are several brands like New Balance running shoes that design shoes especially for undepronators.

Overpronators – These people need stability since they pronate too much. The kind of shoes that fit them should have a feature called dual-density. This feature helps the runner keep their gait aligned. The dual-density foam is inserted on the midsole and is a harder foam that provides support to the ankle.

Injuries Are Prevented By Properly Fitting Shoes

Feet should be properly measured when making a purchase. It is important to note that shoe size can change over the years and may even swell or shrink depending on changes in climate and temperature. Also, different brands have their own sizing chart, making it even more crucial to get the correct measurements. Sports or running shoes should be replaced every 3 to 6 months because they undergo a lot of wear and tear, especially if you use them daily.

Shoes should fit snugly and comfortably. A good sign that your shoes fit well is when you are able to wiggle your toes while they are on. Other things that you should focus on when selecting a shoe are the type of foot arch you have, such as high arc, medium arc, or a flat foot. This will determine the type of cushioning and support you need for your sneakers.

It is crucial to get your proper measurements and type of arch because ill-fitting footwear can cause real injuries. Metatarsalgia, for example, is caused by ill-fitting footwear and is characterized by pain in the ball of the foot. You will also get a lot of bunions, corns, and calluses on your feet. In extreme cases, ill-fitting shoes or shoes that do not match your sports activity will cause you to have knee pain and fractures.

Choose The Right Materials And Style

The sneakers that you choose must have the right materials depending on where you are going to use them. If you are exercising outdoors, it may be a good idea to get footwear that is waterproof. If you are working out at the gym, materials must be breathable and lightweight. Mesh material is advisable. Choosing a shoe with great style also matters because you will feel more confident and enthusiastic about your sports activity whenever you wear them.

Final Thoughts

Many people are enthusiastic about sports, and with this, they should also be aware of the technology behind footwear and how getting a good fit will help them achieve their goals. Physical activity is important for overall health, but you should also think about the health of your foot and limbs. Choosing the correct shoes will make sure you enjoy your favorite sports activity in comfort.