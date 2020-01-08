Shaq believes he and Kobe Bryant could beat LeBron James, Anthony Davis in game

LeBron James and Anthony Davis comprise one of the best frontcourt duos in the NBA, and they’re one of the best the league has ever seen.

James and superagent Rich Paul worked so hard to make it happen, that they clearly knew the two could make sweet magic together. They did, after all, essentially destroy the Pelicans from the inside out last season, which made for an awkward situation involving both Davis and the team’s fan base.

But a former NBA player believes he and a former teammate could beat both of them, in a game of two-on-two.

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant were once teammates on the Lakers, and they won three consecutive titles (2000-02). Shaq recently appeared on “Fallon Tonight,” and he came out and said he and Kobe could beat AD and LeBron in their primes, if they were to play.

We’d be inclined to agree, as Shaq could body up AD, and Kobe would’ve drained fadeaway jumpers all day. It’d have been fun to watch if possible, though, and is a great conversation starter.