The Betting Window for January 10-12

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, as a notable person who brags about their cash, can get publicly shamed after a 16-year old psuedo-celebrity outs you shooting your shot!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Jaime Munguia -1800 over Gary O’Sullivan ($40)

Jesse Hart -550 over Joe Smith Jr. ($15)

Elin Cederroos +400 over Alicia Napoleon Espinosa ($5)

Travell Mazion -1800 over Fernando Castaneda ($20)

Hector Tanajara -1800 over Juan Carlos Burgos ($20)

I’m picking Espinosa to cruise past Cederroos, but there aren’t any bouts that are evenly-matched enough to make a gamble on an upset pick, and this probably comes the closest. Very, very A-side heavy weekend.

Bernard Hopkins was a mentor to Hart, who desperately wants to avenge his idol’s humiliating final bout, in which he was knocked literally out of the ring by Smith. 2016 might as well be twenty years ago for Smith, who has looked pretty damned listless since that monumental win. Hart, meanwhile, has looked great, taking Gilberto Ramirez to the absolute limit and dominating Sullivan Barrera, whom routed Smith in their bout.

Last Week: $ 17.19

Year To Date: $ N/A

Last Year: -127.29

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.