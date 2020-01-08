MMA Manifesto

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade - #5 Jon Jones

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade - #5 Jon Jones

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade - #5 Jon Jones

January 8, 2020

ANAHEIM, CA – JULY 29: Jon Jones stands in the Octagon prior to his UFC light heavyweight championship bout against Daniel Cormier during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Another decade has flown past us, and it was a financially profitable one for a handful of UFC fighters. They still don’t get paid what they are actually worth, but a few of them made out like bandits, so to speak, in the 2010s. Here is our ranking of the top ten earning UFC fighters of the 10s.

 

(doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

 

(click on the fighter’s name to see a breakdown of their payouts for each career fight)

 

Jon Jones

ufc light heavyweight rankings

Mar 2, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) and Anthony Smith (blue gloves) during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

 

2010s Earnings: $6,419,000

 

End of night performance bonuses: $490,000

Per fight average: $377,588

Top earning fight: $580,000 – UFC 214 (NC to Daniel Cormier)

He very easily could have ended up #1 on this list if he hadn’t gone off the rails. But Bones still had himself a rewarding decade, and surely earned way, way more considering he was pretty much headlining PPVs the whole decade.

 

