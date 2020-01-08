Touchdowns and Tangents: LaMar Jackson, Bowl Season and Wild Card Weekend

Kenny and Pete are back this week and sponsored by Podcorn.com. This first episode of the new decade centers around the playoffs.

What did they get wrong? Not a lot actually.

They predicted the Pats getting upset and they go on an epic debate about Lamar Jackson.

Touchdowns and Tangents also gets into the NFL and CFB coaching cycle. Don’t forget reaction from the Rose Bowl and the rest of the Bowl Season.

Happy 2020!

