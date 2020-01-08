Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday January 10

5:30am: ONE: A New Tomorrow Prelims (Facebook/Twitter)

7:30am: ONE: A New Tomorrow (ONE App)

10:30am: 2020 Eastern States Classic (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2020 Geary Invitational (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: 2020 5 Counties (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Hart vs. Smith Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

4:00pm: Munguia vs. O’Sullivan Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

5:00pm: Lehigh vs. Binghamton (FloWrestling)

5:30pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

6:30pm: Columbia vs. Binghamton (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Ohio vs. Buffalo (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Ohio vs. Missouri (ESPN3)

7:00pm: Princeton vs. North Carolina (ACC Network)

7:00pm: Fight To Win 134 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: Rutgers vs. Ohio State (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Iowa vs. Indiana (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Illinois vs. Penn State (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Purdue vs. Northwestern (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Wyoming vs. North Dakota State (FloWrestling)

9:00pm: Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin/Alicia Napolen Espinosa vs. Elin Cederroos (Showtime)

9:00pm: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin (BigTen)

Saturday January 11

10:30am: 2020 Eastern States Classic (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2020 Geary Invitational (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2020 New Mexico National Showdown (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: 2020 5 Counties (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Lehigh vs. Cornell (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Princeton vs. NC State (ACC Network)

3:00pm: Columbia vs. Cornell (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

7:00pm: Gary O’Sullivan vs. Jaime Munguia/Fernando Castaneda vs. Travell Mazion (DAZN)

7:00pm: Honor Fighting Championship 12 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: MMAXFC Fight Night One ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Championship Series: Trotter vs. Flowers ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:30pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 327 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Jesse Hart vs. Joe Smith Jr./Hector Garcia vs. Joseph Adorno (ESPN)

Sunday January 12

12:00am: Lion Fight 61 (CBS Sports)

2:00pm: Northwestern vs. Penn State (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Indiana vs. Illinois (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Rutgers vs. Michigan State (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Northern Colorado vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

3:00pm: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Missouri vs. Northern Iowa (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Wyoming vs. South Dakota State (FloWrestling)

7:30pm: Purdue vs. Iowa (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: After a brief respite where every goddamned fight promotion in the world decided to take the week off, we’re back with…well, not a whole lot.

1. Gary O’Sullivan vs. Jaime Munguia/Fernando Castaneda vs. Travell Mazion: Munguia makes his middleweight debut against a tough, yet very beatable Spike O’Sullivan.

2. Jesse Hart vs. Joe Smith Jr./Hector Garcia vs. Joseph Adorno: Hart is out to avenge his mentor after Joe Smith retired him after putting him through the ropes in 2016.

3. Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin/Alicia Napolen Espinosa vs. Elin Cederroos: Shields moves down to junior middleweight to try and get better money fights.

4. ONE: A New Tomorrow: ONE returns with their first event of a pretty huge 2020 for them.

5. Fight To Win 134: Also returning for their first card of 2020 is Fight To Win, the best grappling promotion in the world. They kick it off with Benson Henderson and a huge title rematch between two of the greatest female grapplers in the world, Karen Antunes and Talita Alencar.

6. Lion Fight 61: Lion Fight closes the Hard Rock for a long renovation. It’ll be a late live card, so just about when the boxing cards are wrapping up, BOOM! Muay Thai.

7. Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: Kicks off an incredible weekend of Big Ten wrestling with a lot of midwestern beef.

8. Northwestern vs. Penn State: The marquee wrestling match of the weekend, as reigning champ Penn State takes on a surprisingly loaded Northwestern team.

9. Max on Boxing: Max’s pick for Shields-Habazin? Surprisingly, Andre Ward.

10. West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: BIG EAST NEVER DIE!

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Bantamweight Bout: Kenta Yamada vs. Sangmanee Sor Tienpo (100-30-6) [ONE: A New Tomorrow]

4. Bantamweight Bout: Brice Deval (33-7) vs. Muangthai PKSaenchaimuaythaigym (77-41-2) [ONE: A New Tomorrow]

3. Lion Fight World Cruiserweight Championship: Chip Moraza-Pollard (c) (11-0) vs. Daniel Forsberg (11-3) [Lion Fight 61]

2. Bantamweight Bout: Mohammed bin Mahmood (51-7) vs. Liam Harrison (86-24-2) [ONE: A New Tomorrow]

1. ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Championship: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) (260-41-10) vs. Jonathan Haggerty (16-3) [ONE: A New Tomorrow]

BOXING

5. Welterweight Bout: Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-1-1) vs. Jaron Ennis (24-0) [ShoBox]

4. WBA/IBF World Female Super Middleweight Championships: Alicia Napolen Espinosa (c) (12-1) vs. Elin Cederroos (c) (7-0) [ShoBox]

3. Vacant WBC/WBO World Female Junior Middleweight Championships: Claressa Shields (9-0) vs. Ivana Habazin (20-3) [ShoBox]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Jesse Hart (26-2) vs. Joe Smith Jr. (24-3) [Top Rank on ESPN]

1. Middleweight Bout: Gary O’Sullivan (30-3) vs. Jaime Munguia (34-0) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

MMA

5. Featherweight Bout: Jia Wen Ma (6-2) vs. Shinechagtaga Zoltsetseg (5-2) [ONE: A New Tomorrow]

4. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Ayaka Miura (9-2) vs. Maira Mazar (6-2) [ONE: A New Tomorrow]

3. Welterweight Bout: Joey Pierotti (10-1) vs. Raimond Magomedaliev (5-1) [ONE: A New Tomorrow]

2. Women’s Atomweight Bout: Puja Tomar (4-3) vs. Stamp Fairtex (3-0) [ONE: A New Tomorrow]

1. Featherweight Bout: Ryogo Takahashi (13-3) vs. Thanh Le (10-2) [ONE: A New Tomorrow]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 174lb Bout: #4 Dylan Lydy (PUR) vs. #2 Michael Kemerer (IOWA) [Iowa vs. Purdue]

4. 125lb Bout: #5 Devin Schroder (PUR) vs. #1 Spencer Lee (IOWA) [Iowa vs. Purdue]

3. 157lb Bout: #4 Brady Berge (PSU) vs. #1 Ryan Deakin (NW) [Northwestern vs. Penn State]

2. 170lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Benson Henderson vs. Marcio Andre [Fight To Win 134]

1. Fight To Win Women’s Flyweight Championship: Karen Antunes (c) vs. Talita Alencar [Fight To Win 134]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man CERTAIN that this is the year he goes into the black starts it with confidence and with a few loans from some very reputable gentlemen with fedoras and baseball bats.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Jesse Hart vs. Joe Smith Jr.

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Karen Antunes vs. Talita Alencar

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Jaime Munguia over Gary O’Sullivan

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: ONE: A New Tomorrow

Upset of the Week: Brice Deval over Muangthai PKSaenchaimuaythaigym

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin