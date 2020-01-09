3 Famous Racehorses and Their Stories

It would be rather difficult to compile a comprehensive list of famous racehorses since this sport has been around since ancient times. You’ve probably seen movies set out in Ancient Greece or the Roman Empire depicting larger-than-life chariot races.

Do we start with Sleipnir, the eight-legged steed that won Odin his dispute with the giant Hrungnir?

Horse races were originally a way to keep the crowds entertained and show the kind of horsemanship it takes to defeat your enemies in battle, but they have remained popular even though horses are no longer used for warfare. In fact, many studies have shown that horses today are faster than those before them.

Through this article, we wish to give recognition and celebrate some of the most famous horses in recent history.

1. Secretariat

You might have heard of this name from the show BoJack Horseman or maybe you saw the 2010 film “Secretariat”. This legend almost didn’t have a career. When Secretariat was but a young horse, his owner was considering selling his stables after falling ill and it was his daughter Penny Chenery who prevented it from happening.

He managed to set the record for the fastest time in all three North American Triple Crown events and won the award of American Horse of the Year twice (1972 and 1973).

Secretariat had a reputation of being a nice, kind horse, very likable and friendly with crowds, though in his early stages, he was rather awkward, clumsy and in no particular hurry to get anywhere.

2. Man o’ War

Man o’ War is also considered one of the greatest racehorses of all time. During his career he won 20 out of 21 races and the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame opened an exhibit in his honor. His only loss was by a neck at the Saratoga Race Course against the same horse he beat by 1 ½ lengths at the Preakness Stakes. Online resources like Free Racing Offers can provide you with more resources so you can understand the odds.

His owner, Samuel Riddle, was very protective of Man o’ War and chose not to let him participate in the 1920 Kentucky Derby since he considered him too young and inexperienced. Riddle also retired him early, but he sired multiple champions and at present, this one horse is an important contributor to our modern pedigrees.

3. Seattle Slew

Our next hero was named US Champion horse three years in a row, when he was two, three and fours years old. His debut was in 1976 with a victory by five lengths at Belmont Park under jockey Jean Cruguet. Just two weeks later he won again, this time by three and a half lengths so his trainer, William H. Turner Jr. entered him in the illustrious Champagne Stakes where he set a record for fastest two-year-old.

Although Seattle Slew had a rather impressive family tree, as a foal he was not considered particularly attractive, some even saying that he looked like a mule. By the time he had become a yearling, he had filled up and had a nice disposition, but horse aficionados were not impressed and he was bought for just $17,500 by novices Karen and Mickey Taylor who later because part of the so called “Slew Crew”.