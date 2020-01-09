CBD Sports Stars Continue to Speak Out: Why CBD Is Key to Longevity

The sports world has a complicated relationship with the therapeutic world.

Olympic committees, for example, have long lists of medications that are strictly prohibited, including over-the-counter cold medicine. Major sports leagues have kept marijuana bans in place, preventing athletes from experiencing medicinal benefits, despite wide-spread legalization across the country.

Even the late NBA commissioner, David Stern, remarked that the NBA should lift its marijuana ban. This would open up a world of natural therapeutic alternatives for injury recovery and chronic pain.

One therapeutic alternative getting a lot of attention among athletes is CBD sports products. Everyone from former NFL stars to UFC fighters is raving about the possibilities of CBD.

Is the sports world ready to embrace the possible benefits of CBD?

Why Former NFL Players Love CBD

Some of the most outspoken CBD enthusiasts are former NFL football stars. Former football players deal with an extraordinary amount of chronic pain after retirement. They’re also susceptible to developing CTE, which is a degenerative brain disease.

More former players are being diagnosed with CTE, and such NFL greats as Junior Seau, Frank Gifford, and Joe Perry may have lived with the disease before their deaths.

The possible therapeutic benefits of CBD could help manage the symptoms experienced by today’s NFL veterans. One former NFL star who definitely agrees is Lofa Tatupu.

Tatupu played for the Seattle Seahawks in the early to mid-2000s. After retiring, Tatupu had to undergo multiple painful surgeries. He also dealt with the physical and mental impacts of several concussions.

Tatupu couldn’t take the chronic pain anymore, and the typical anti-inflammatory solutions weren’t doing the trick. The former NFL star took a chance on CBD, and the rest is history. Tatupu went on to develop and launch his own line of CBD products.

Tatupu’s products are targeted to former athletes who want to maintain an active lifestyle without the pain, and he’s not the only one getting in on the CBD boom.

More NFL Love for CBD

Another former NFL star who is singing the praises of CBD is the legendary Terrell Davis. The two-time Super Bowl champion played with the Denver Broncos during the ’90s and retired from the sport by the early 2000s.

Upon further reflection, Davis believed that CBD would have kept him in the game longer. Davis noted that he struggled with severe pain, which drove him to early retirement.

Davis continued to struggle with migraines and chronic pain after leaving the NFL. He eventually discovered CBD and has credited the cannabinoid for his massive improvement in pain management and wellness.

Like his fellow NFL veteran, Lofa Tatupu, Davis has also turned his passion for CBD into an entrepreneurial venture. The football hall-of-fame star recently launched a new line of CBD-infused sports drinks.

Davis hopes his sports drinks can do for current and former athletes what CBD did for him.

Fighting CTE With CBD

Like Terrell Davis and Lofa Tatupu, former Titan linebacker and defensive end, Derrick Morgan, found himself researching CBD after his exit from the NFL. Growing concerned with the recent slew of CTE diagnoses in his football community, Morgan noticed similar symptoms and wasted no time in taking action.

Morgan is an advocate for CBD research on sports-related health issues, especially brain health. So far, the former athlete has donated money to two major CBD studies in hopes of combating the effects of CTE.

Like David Stern, Morgan has also been outspoken against the NFL’s marijuana ban, as it hinders progress on CBD studies, according to the advocate and former athlete. Morgan frequently notes what he feels is the hypocrisy of the league embracing beer companies despite studies about the degenerative effects of alcoholism.

Morgan continues to push for CBD sports research and hopes the league will have a change of heart soon.

The MMA Fighter Who Vaped

Most people know Nate Diaz as a famous mixed martial arts star. What you may not know is that he was one of the first athletes to bring CBD into the national sports conversation.

While talking at a press conference, Diaz casually vaped CBD oil with his vape pen. When asked about his vaping, Diaz took the opportunity to inform the press about the benefits of CBD. He expressed how CBD was a gamechanger for healing and injury recovery.

This small but powerful gesture sparked a broader conversation about the possibilities of CBD for high-impact sports.

Diaz isn’t the only MMA fighter who openly uses CBD oil. Female MMA star, Gina Mazany, recently discussed how CBD helps her manage pain and heal from injuries quicker.

She also expressed how CBD eases her nerves before a big fight, which speaks to the possible benefits of CBD for anxiety.

Is CBD the Future of Sports Injury Recovery?

The CBD conversation is just getting started. How will it ultimately impact the sports world? Only time will tell.

What is for sure is that more CBD sports products are bound to hit the market as more athletes embrace the possibilities of this new natural therapy.

