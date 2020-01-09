Eagles HC Doug Pederson roasted for bizarre, sexual-type behavior with water bottle at press conference

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and a water bottle walked into a bar — and then what?

This is a situation we never really paid any attention to, not until this week, that is. Pederson had his exit press conference, given that the team had its season come to a close, following their Wild Card Round loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

As such, Pederson was tasked with speaking to reporters to wrap up the season. He met that requirement on Wednesday, and brought a water bottle with him. And apparently, he had a lot of fun with said water bottle, nearly deep throating it at one point.

Here’s Doug Pederson being very sensual with a water bottle pic.twitter.com/8OucBPG3Kq — Morning Show with Boomer & Gio (@WFANmornings) January 9, 2020

Twitter had some fun over the odd exchange.

Hey Doug Pederson, this is how you handle a water bottle you weirdo pic.twitter.com/07qbeecuFU — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) January 9, 2020

This is actually the moment Doug Pederson decided to fire Mike Groh and replace him with a water bottle. https://t.co/9qHUWaRDNL — Matt Mullin (@matt_mullin) January 9, 2020

Can everyone please stop posting the Doug Pederson water bottle clip. It's so weird. -checks replies, sees many more videos — Ron Ski 🚹🚺 (@r_o_n_ski) January 9, 2020

Get a room, you guys.