Look: Panthers owner David Tepper caught grabbing hot wife's butt during Matt Rhule's press conference

Panthers owner David Tepper really stepped into the spotlight for the first time on Thursday, and did so with quite an impact, that was felt through the social media world — immediately.

Tepper went viral for the way he conducted himself, in front of the entire world, when introducing Matt Rhule as the team’s head coach. National media were in attendance for the big event, so all of Tepper and Rhule’s actions were put under a microscope.

That’s why when Tepper attempted to grab the butt of his beautiful wife, Nicole Bronish, everyone took notice. Check out how she smiled while pushing his hand away, then put hers to her side.

Tepper is not only rich, but he’s a bit naughty as well, apparently.