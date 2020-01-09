LSU fires up fans with brand-new hype video ahead of national championship game

There was a time when it was unclear if head coach Ed Orgeron was the right guy to lead LSU, yet they stuck with him, and now the Tigers are in position to win their first national title since 2007.

It’s been quite an improbable run when you sit down and think about it, as LSU had to defeat Alabama — something it hadn’t done since 2011. Not only that, the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide in their house in Tuscaloosa — decisively, too. There was no luck involved, as they controlled the entirety of the game.

And while the Tigers have a sizable title drought, they have a great chance at winning Monday’s game, and are currently listed as 5.5-point favorites to beat Clemson. As long as stud quarterback Joe Burrow is under center, the team is a nightmare for any opposing team to defend.

Now that the game is nearly upon us, LSU released a hype video to get everyone excited, and it’s pretty great.

A Swag You Have Never Seen

This Is Our Time. pic.twitter.com/NuPaWdVM16 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 9, 2020

Chills.