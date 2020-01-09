Mike McCarthy shares plan to 'get Zeke the football,' establish run game with Cowboys

Cowboys new head coach Mike McCarthy has worked with some of the best quarterbacks the league has ever seen, and maybe that’s why he’s failed to maintain a strong commitment to the run game over the years.

From Joe Montana to Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers, McCarthy has long favored pass-heavy gameplans, even in the second halves of games, and sometimes, it’s cost him — especially in the playoffs. McCarthy has struggled with game management, and it’s almost as if he’s been averse to consistently running the football with a lead.

But that mindset will have to change in Dallas, given that the Cowboys have one of the best running backs in the NFL in their backfield. The Cowboys offense is far more efficient when it runs through Ezekiel Elliott, as it takes the pressure off quarterback Dak Prescott, who has shown he can’t completely shoulder the load when called upon, unlike other elite veteran signal-callers, who relish the opportunity.

McCarthy, however, plans to get Zeke the football often, which he made clear in speaking to reporters on Thursday.

“I think first off with Zeke, he’s going to get the football,” McCarthy said, via Pro Football Talk. “Let’s make no mistake about that. I think you have to clearly understand when you saw the offense is going to make a quarterback successful, the best play to make him successful is a great run game. We clearly understand what we have here and how we could build off of that.”

It’s easy to say that in January, but it’ll be interesting to see what McCarthy’s gameplans actually looks like, in working alongside offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.