Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Trae Young

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Trae Young

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Trae Young

By January 9, 2020

By: |

Jan 8, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) runs to the basket between Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore (16) and forward PJ Tucker (17) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Trae Young – Atlanta (vs Houston)

42 points, 11-30 FG, 16-18 FT, 4 3PTs, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 block

Crazy that there were two 40-point triple-doubles in the same game, but Young’s slightly edged out James Harden‘s.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home