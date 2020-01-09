NFL Rumors indicate Bears could sign Marcus Mariota, retain Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears have some solid pieces in place, as it relates to both their roster and coaching staff, but it’s become clear that the quarterback position has been holding them back from sustained success.

Chicago traded up to select Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he was the first quarterback off the board. Next to go was Patrick Mahomes at No. 10, and he won the MVP award last year, in just his second season in the league.

Trubisky has shown flashes of what the team liked so much about him, using his big, physical frame to keep plays alive, and also his mobility to take off running, picking up yards with his legs as well.

But his inconsistent play — marred by turnovers and inaccuracy — has really hurt the team, and the Bears could look elsewhere in 2020. A report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler presented an interesting situation, with the Bears possibly looking to bring in Marcus Mariota to compete against Trubisky — with the time spent on the bench possibly helping his development. Here’s what an NFL executive told Fowler:

“I could see Chicago [for Mariota],” the executive said. “Ryan Pace wants to stick with Mitch [Trubisky], and this way Mariota can start games but isn’t a total replacement, leaving room for Trubisky to regain his confidence and play well.”

It’s an interesting theory, and could work, in theory, but only for 2020, otherwise the team would be committing too much of its salary cap to the quarterback position, as Trubisky would be in the option year of his rookie contract.