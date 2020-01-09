Rapid Recap: Celtics offense withers in another loss to the damn 76ers

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

The Celtics had a chance tonight to make us forget the piss poor losses against Washington and San Antonio with a win against the Embiid-less 76ers.

They did not. The effort was 75% better, but the offensive execution was maddening. Now, we’re left with questions about whether their top four players can thrive together offensively.

Philly won, 109-98. Tatum, Brown, and Hayward shot a combined 10-36. Boston mustered 17 assists and managed just 43 points in the 2nd half.

Smart with a game-high 13 points in 10 minutes. Very good timing for C's to have him snap out of funk. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 10, 2020

Marcus Smart's 500th career 3pt FG pic.twitter.com/whdWWjVlqI — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 10, 2020

The #Sixers close quarter on 12-6 spurt, #Celtics still lead 55-48 at the half. Key takeaways … * Rebounding (C's lead 23-19)

* Free throw factor (Cs 5/5; Philly 6/10)

* Bench play (Boston 19-11 edge) — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) January 10, 2020

Looks like Kemba’s got some black tape around his thumb and wrist, but looked fine warming up. https://t.co/fiSYQpkJft — Abby Chin (@tvabby) January 10, 2020

Philly’s 11-0 run gives the Sixers their first lead since the 1st QTR 👏 pic.twitter.com/e8jsMnls7E — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 10, 2020

The defensive hustle and no-look dish… what a sequence from Ben Simmons! 📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/S1JUf4UtV4 — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2020

#Celtics lead #76ers 80-77 after 3Q. Came back after blowing 15 pt lead. Walker 23, Smart 19, Tatum 13, Brown 6 on 2-for-11 FG; Richardson 14, Harris 14, Simmons 14, Horford 12. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 10, 2020

I hate Marcus Smart.

I really hate Marcus Smart.

I mean .. I REALLY Hate. Marcus. Smart. I swear he's ONLY GOOD against the Sixers. 80-77, Boston after three. — Liberty Ballers (@Liberty_Ballers) January 10, 2020

What a huge swing — Ben Simmons should've had an easy dunk on an alley-oop, but couldn't convert, only for Kemba Walker to come back the other way and complete a 3-point play. Then Jayson Tatum blocks Al Horford, Gordon Hayward makes a layup and Boston is now within 2 w/ 5 to go — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 10, 2020

There’s no point in playing the “best five” lineup if they then don’t run anything — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) January 10, 2020