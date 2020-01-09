Rapid Recap: Celtics offense withers in another loss to the damn 76ers

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
The Celtics had a chance tonight to make us forget the piss poor losses against Washington and San Antonio with a win against the Embiid-less 76ers.
They did not. The effort was 75% better, but the offensive execution was maddening. Now, we’re left with questions about whether their top four players can thrive together offensively.
Philly won, 109-98. Tatum, Brown, and Hayward shot a combined 10-36. Boston mustered 17 assists and managed just 43 points in the 2nd half.
