Russell Westbrook gets massive standing ovation in return to Oklahoma City

NBA fans witnessed Russell Westbrook’s triumphant return to Oklahoma City on Thursday night, and it was just as electric as many had predicted

There was no mixed reaction from the Thunder crowd at Chesapeake Energy Arena, despite Westbrook now donning a Rockets jersey. Instead, it was all cheers and warmth for Westbrook in his first trip back to OKC since being traded to the Rockets over the summer.

And Westbrook, as you might imagine, was fired up by the crowd’s reaction. He came out during pregame introductions and jumped about as high as you’ll ever see from someone attempting to chest bump a teammate.

What a moment as Russell Westbrook is introduced back in Oklahoma City 👏 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/T23DuFUw3f — FanSided (@FanSided) January 10, 2020

So great.