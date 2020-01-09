ShoBox Special Edition: Habazin vs. Shields Picks

Vacant WBC/WBO World Female Junior Middleweight Championships: Claressa Shields (9-0) vs. Ivana Habazin (20-3)

Luke Irwin: Shields drops down another weight class to move towards some more money fights, facing off against Habazin, who has faced precisely one (1) winning fighter in her last five fights. Shields has been loathe to let her hands go, but I can see it happening here. Shields via R8 TKO.

WBA/IBF World Female Super Middleweight Championships: Alicia Napolen Espinosa (c) (12-1) vs. Elin Cederroos (c) (7-0)

Luke: Title vs. Title, baybay! Both of these ladies have some serious pop in their hands, and are fairly evenly-matched, but I like the level of competition that Espinosa has faced a bit better. Bank on a knockdown and a wide UD. Espinosa via UD.

Welterweight Bout: Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-1-1) vs. Jaron Ennis (24-0)

Luke: Another small step up for the 22-year old. Ennis tends to not let his opponent hang around, but Eyubov is better than most, but I still think Ennis takes him down. Ennis via R6 TKO.