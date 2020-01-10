Aaron Rodgers, Russell WIlson take center stage in Packers-Seahawks showdown

The Packers and Seahawks have squared off in some epic matchups over the years, and Sunday’s divisional round game will likely be no different, with a shot at the NFC title game on the line.

Nov 15, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) scores a touchdown on a one-yard run during the second quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

This game pits two of the most established veteran quarterbacks still remaining in the playoffs against each other, with Rodgers having won the MVP Award back in 2011, and Russell Wilson in good position to do the same this year, in a race between him and second-year sensation Lamar Jackson. Wilson has put together arguably the most efficient campaign of his entire career, with 31 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. Not only that, he did that entering the season with only one trusted receiving target in Tyler Lockett, and a casting carousel of tight ends — behind a patchwork offensive line, no less. The injuries to tight ends, and, most recently, running backs, have forced Wilson to put the team on his back more often than not, but he’s been up to the task. Not only that, his hard work with rookie receiver DK Metcalf has paid off, as the emerging star had his breakout game in Sunday’s 17-9 win over the Eagles, with seven catches for 160 yards (one touchdown).

Nov 15, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a 15-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter under pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks defeated the Packers 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

And while the Packers defense will likely have their hands full with Wilson, and his ability to make plays with both his arm and his legs, Rodgers has shown he can be a nightmare for opposing teams as well. He and the Packers offense got off to a slow start this season, and understandably so, as new head coach Matt LaFleur completely revamped the team’s scheme. However, Rodgers and his receivers are now on the same page, with the offense clicking — especially with the commitment to running the football, which was not the case under former head coach Mike McCarthy. Running back Aaron Jones has made life much less difficult for Rodgers, and he’s been able to take great care of the football as a result, with 26 touchdowns, and only four interceptions this season.

Nov 15, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson (84) scores a touchdown over Green Bay Packers defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (39) during the second half at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers such as BestBet must see these teams as completely even, given that the Packers are listed as a four-point favorite, and that’s the exact number often factored in for home-field advantage. It’s likely that both quarterbacks will deliver with huge performances on the big stage, so expect Sunday’s game to come down to whichever game can run the football, and also win the turnover margin as well.