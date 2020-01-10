Andrei Vasilevskiy records 19th career NHL shutout

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tyumen, Russia recorded his first shutout of the 2019-20 National Hockey League regular season and 19th of his NHL career on Thursday. Vasilevskiy made 25 saves as Tampa Bay defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Vasilevskiy made 10 saves in the first period, eight saves in the second period and seven saves in the third period. Clayton Keller of Chesterfield, MO, Vinnie Hinostroza of Bartlett, IL and Carl Soderberg all led the Coyotes in shots on goal with three each. The Lightning outshot the Coyotes 34-25.

Offensively, the Lightning were led by Nikita Kucherov, who scored two goals. Kucherov created a lot of scoring opportunities as he had eight shots on goal.

Three other Lightning players had a multi-point game as Patrick Maroon of St. Louis, MO, Steven Stamkos and Cedric Paquette each had two assists. The other Lightning goal scorers were Alex Killorn and Mikhail Sergachev.

It has been a productive season for Vasilevskiy after a bit of an inconsistent start. However, his 21 wins at the current time leads the NHL alongside Frederik Andersen of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues.

Vasilevskiy has a record of 21 wins, nine regulation losses and two loses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.66 and a save percentage of .913.

Over the last three seasons, Vasilevskiy has been doing a lot of winning with the Lightning. In 2017-18, he led the NHL with 44 wins and in 2018-19, he led the NHL with 39 wins. Also during the 2017-18 NHL regular season, Vasilevskiy led the NHL with eight shutouts.

Tampa Bay is currently in second place in the Atlantic Division with 56 points. With a record of 26 wins, 13 regulation losses and four losses in extra time, they are seven points back of the first place Boston Bruins.

Tampa Bay is also the hottest team in the NHL as they have a nine game winning streak. Their last loss came on December 21 as they were beaten 3-1 by the Washington Capitals. Since then Tampa Bay has outscored their opponents 42-17.