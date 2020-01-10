Ben Bishop records 33rd career shutout

Ben Bishop of Denver, CO recorded his 33rd National Hockey League career shutout on Thursday. Bishop made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

Bishop made 11 saves in the first period, 10 saves in the second period and six saves in the third period. Ondrej Kase of Kadan, Czech Republic led the Ducks with five shots on goal.

Roope Hintz of Tampere, Finland led Dallas in scoring with two points (one goal and one assist). Meanwhile two Russians scored for Dallas. Denis Gurianov of Tolyatti and Alexander Radulov of Nizhny Tagil were able to beat Ducks goaltender John Gibson.

From a shots on goal perspective, this was a very even hockey game. Both teams had 27 shots on goal.

Bishop has a record of 15 wins, nine regulation losses and three losses in extra time on the season. He has two shutouts, a goals against average of 2.24 and a save percentage of .928. Bishop’s first shutout this season came on December 10 in a 2-0 Dallas win over the New Jersey Devils at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

Of Bishop’s 33 career shutouts, 14 have been with the Stars. He has 17 shutouts with the Tampa Bay Lightning and one shutout each with the St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators.

The Stars have now won six straight games. During this impressive streak where they also have beaten the Colorado Avalanche 3-2, the Arizona Coyotes 4-2, the Nashville Predators 4-2, the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 and the Los Angeles Kings 2-1, the Stars have outscored their opponents 20-8.

Dallas interestingly has the second best record in the entire Western Conference at the moment. With 56 points, they are seven points back of the St. Louis Blues. Their current record is 26 wins, 14 regulation losses and four losses in extra time. Dallas’s next game is Saturday in San Jose.