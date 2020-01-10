Jerick McKinnon hasn't played for 49ers yet, but is helping scout Vikings with valuable information

It’s been two years since running back Jerick McKinnon last played in an NFL game, and he’s yet to suit up for the 49ers in a meaningful contest, but he’s still been helping the team in other ways this week, ahead of its first playoff game in the Kyle Shanahan era.

McKinnon’s last game action came when he was a member of the Vikings — the team the 49ers are set to square off against in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on Saturday.

The 49ers are looking to use that to their advantage, as McKinnon has been helping the team prepare for Saturday’s game, with valuable insight about the Vikings, from a scouting perspective.

“He just sent us a text about how certain guys play,” 49ers running back Raheem Moster said, according to Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “He’s giving us pointers like, ‘This is what you should expect out of this guy’ or ‘This is how this linebacker plays.’”

Preparation and gameplanning is everything in today’s NFL, and it looks as if McKinnon is proving beneficial to the 49ers in that regard, even though his knee injury has kept him off the field.