Josh McCown played with torn hamstring vs. Seahawks

Josh McCown gave it his all—and then some—against the Seahawks.
ESPN’s Tim McManus reported Friday that the Eagles’ 40-year-old backup quarterback played the second half of last Sunday’s wild-card game with a torn hamstring.
The injury happened in the second quarter, and McCown tore his hamstring off the bone, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Talk about leaving it all on the field. McCown made a valiant effort to lead his team to a victory after Carson Wentz left the game with a concussion late in the first quarter, but the Eagles simply couldn’t overcome the injuries that had plagued them all season long.
