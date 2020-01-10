Knicks rumors indicate team interested in trading for Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond has been with the Pistons for his entire career, but all signs are pointing toward him wanting out in the future.

Drummond has been stuck on the losing team since 2012, and at 26 years of age, still in his prime, he may want to play for a real contender going forward. Or, at least in a big market, where he can be the star.

He’s a New York native and there’s been talk of him possibly wanting to play in the Big Apple. Apparently, that’s true, as Shams Charania of Stadium reported that the Knicks have contacted the Pistons about trading for Drummond.

"One team, I'm told, that has made an inquiry (on Andre Drummond) are the Knicks." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania shares an update on the Pistons center. pic.twitter.com/xH3XB6VHtN — Stadium (@Stadium) January 10, 2020

Drummond does have quite a hefty option on his contract if he were to remain with the Pistons, which would pay him $29 next season. But the rumors are that he’ll opt out and pursue free agency. The Knicks may feel that they could trade for him, then have the inside track to signing him.

The allure of returning home is nice, but the Knicks have virtually no talent on their roster to build around Drummond. They’re a work in progress, and Drummond would have to believe in their future “vision” — if they even have one — to jump on board long-term.