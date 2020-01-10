Packers fans troll Pete Carroll with funny billboard ahead of playoff game

The Packers and Seahawks are preparing for what should be an epic showdown in Lambeau Field on Sunday, in a game that oddsmakers believe will be the closest of NFL Divisional Weekend.
Green Bay is only a four-point favorite over Seattle in Sunday’s game, which is essentially just factors in home-field advantage. If these two teams were to meet on a neutral field, oddsmakers apparently believe it would be a completely even matchup.
Packers fans are already doing whatever they can to give their team an advantage, and a group of them even put up a billboard, mocking Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll for his incessant gum chewing.
Clever.
