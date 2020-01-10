MMA Manifesto

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #3 Khabib Nurmagomedov

ufc 242 fighter salaries

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #3 Khabib Nurmagomedov

January 10, 2020

Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) reacts after his fight against Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Another decade has flown past us, and it was a financially profitable one for a handful of UFC fighters. They still don’t get paid what they are actually worth, but a few of them made out like bandits, so to speak, in the 2010s. Here is our ranking of the top ten earning UFC fighters of the 10s.

 

(doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

(click on the fighter’s name to see a breakdown of their payouts for each career fight)

 

Khabib Nurmagomedov

khabib nurmagomedov career earnings

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 11: Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts during UFC 205 Weigh-ins at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2010s Earnings: $8,680,200

 

End of night performance bonuses: $50,000

Per fight average: $723,350

Top earning fight: $6,090,000 – UFC 242 (Win over Dustin Poirier)

Going undefeated for the decade, and getting into a blood feud with Conor McGregor, was Khabib’s path to multi millions. And he’s only really been making the big dough the past three fights – the next decade could be even more lucrative if he decides to stick around.

 

