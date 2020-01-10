Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #3 Khabib Nurmagomedov

Another decade has flown past us, and it was a financially profitable one for a handful of UFC fighters. They still don’t get paid what they are actually worth, but a few of them made out like bandits, so to speak, in the 2010s. Here is our ranking of the top ten earning UFC fighters of the 10s.

(doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

(click on the fighter’s name to see a breakdown of their payouts for each career fight)

2010s Earnings: $8,680,200

End of night performance bonuses: $50,000

Per fight average: $723,350

Top earning fight: $6,090,000 – UFC 242 (Win over Dustin Poirier)

Going undefeated for the decade, and getting into a blood feud with Conor McGregor, was Khabib’s path to multi millions. And he’s only really been making the big dough the past three fights – the next decade could be even more lucrative if he decides to stick around.

#4 – Anderson Silva

#5 – Jon Jones

#6 – Michael Bisping

#7 – Mark Hunt

#8 – Donald Cerrone

#9 – Daniel Cormier

#10 – Junior dos Santos