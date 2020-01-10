UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: Daniel Cormier

Another decade has come to a close, so with it a plethora of “UFC Fighter of the Decade” rankings appearing on the WWW. To try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage during 2010-2019. Here are our performance based top UFC fighters of the 10s.

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points (2) given for finishes, extra points (5) given for title fight wins.

No points awarded for a loss

#3 – Daniel Cormier – 110.5 points

UFC Heavyweight Champion – 2018-2019

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion – 2015-2018

2010s Record: 11-2, 1 NC, 7 finishes

Top Performances

UFC 226 – Stipe Miocic (KO) – 17 points

UFC 230 – Derrick Lewis (Submission) – 16 points

UFC 210 – Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson (Submission) – 15 points

What a decade it was for Daniel Cormier. A dominant champion in two weight classes, DC cemented himself as one of the sport’s greatest of all time. If it wasn’t for that Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic guys, it would have been a perfect decade.

#4 – Donald Cerrone – 108.5 points

#5 – Chris Weidman – 101.5 points

#6 – Stipe Miocic – 100.5 points

#7 – Max Holloway – 100.5 points

#8 – Rafael dos Anjos – 99 points

#9 – Jose Aldo – 89 points

#10 – Tyron Woodley – 87.5 points

Honorable Mention

Tony Ferguson – 84

T.J. Dillashaw – 84

Khabib Nurmagomedov – 80

Georges St-Pierre – 79

Robbie Lawler – 79