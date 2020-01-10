Zion Williamson progressing in injury recovery with sick between-the-legs dunk (Video)

The Zion Williamson injury recovery appears to be coming along quite well, judging by what he recently did before Friday’s game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Williamson put on a show for the fans at MSG, and it’s clear that he was saving a bit in his bag of tricks for the big stage — err, the Big Apple.

He’s been progressing in his recovery from a knee injury, and could return to the court any day now, for limited game action. Williamson has regained his explosiveness and athleticism, apparently, as evidenced by this sick between-the-legs dunk he threw down in warmups.

I’m not a doctor but Zion seems healthy pic.twitter.com/sfFSVjxk85 — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) January 11, 2020

Zion also mixed it up with former Duke teammate RJ Barrett.

Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett pregame 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/zB97GYLkfQ — Seasons Basketball (@SeasonsBuckets) January 10, 2020

He’s back… almost.