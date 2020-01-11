Ahkello Witherspoon embarrassed by Stefon Diggs on TD (Video)

The 49ers have built a solid secondary, with veteran cornerback Richard Sherman on one side of the field, and some quick, rangy safeties helping him out.

Unfortunately, it’s the other side that opposing quarterbacks often target, as the team has been cycling in cornerbacks, trying to find a recipe that works.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wasted no time in testing that side of the field early in Saturday’s Divisional Round showdown, and it worked. He floated a pass for Stefon Diggs, which was underthrown. However, Diggs simply beat cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to the spot, making a play on the ball, hauling it in, and leaving the 49ers cornerback in the dust, en route to a 41-yard touchdown.

That first-quarter score tied the game at seven points apiece.