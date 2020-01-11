Jimmy Garoppolo flattens Vikings LB Anthony Barr with big block (Video)

Jimmy Garoppolo may be the 49ers franchise quarterback, but he’s not scared of contact.

Garoppolo is a traditional pocket passer, and often, those guys get a label slapped on them about not being tough, or avoiding contact.

Jimmy G does not fall into that category, though, as evidenced by what he did during Saturday’s Divisional Round showdown with the Vikings.

Check out the block he threw in the first half of the game, flattening Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, and helping spring 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

It wasn’t a textbook block, but it sure got the job done.