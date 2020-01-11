Look: Mike Shanahan, hot wife spotted at 49ers playoff game

Mike Shanahan is no longer employed by an NFL team, but he’s very involved in the 49ers gameplans, working alongside his son — who coaches the team — as an advisor.

He’s extremely valuable to the team, having won two Super Bowls as the Broncos head coach, and his impact across the NFL has been felt. The Shanahan coaching tree is quite expansive, with Kevin Stefanski, Gary Kubiak and others still in the playoff hunt having served on his staff.

Shanahan attends nearly all the 49ers practices, and knows the team as well as anyone. As such, he was at the team’s first playoff game in his son’s career at the helm, watching them square off against the Vikings at Levi’s Stadium in the Divisional Round of Saturday. Alongside him was his beautiful wife, Peggy.

Mike Shanahan and his beautiful wife, Peggy (And no, she's not his daughter!) spotted at #49ers #NFLPlayoffs game. pic.twitter.com/SuVKoFGClg — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) January 11, 2020

