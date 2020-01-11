Petr Mrazek records 21st NHL career shutout

Petr Mrazek of Ostrava, Czech Republic recorded his 21st National Hockey League shutout on Friday. Mrazek made 32 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Mrazek made 11 saves in the first period, 14 saves in the second period and seven saves in the third period. Arizona outshot Carolina 32-29.

With the shutout, Mrazek now has three shutouts on the season, which is tied for the National Hockey League lead. He is tied with Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators and Jaroslav Halak of the Boston Bruins. Rinne made headlines this past week as he scored a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks. Mrazek’s two other shutouts came on October 15 in a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings and on October 26 in a 4-0 Carolina win over the Blackhawks.

Two Americans were the co-leaders for the Coyotes in shots on goal on Friday. Derek Stepan of Hastings, MN and Vinnie Hinostroza of Chicago, IL each had four shots on goal that were stopped by Mrazek.

Nine different Hurricanes registered a point in the Carolina win. The Hurricanes goal scorers were Martin Necas of Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, Warren Foegele of Markham, Ontario and Lucas Wallmark of Umea, Sweden.

In 2019-20, Mrazek now has a record of 17 wins, 10 regulation losses and two losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.64 and a save percentage of .905.

Mrazek’s native city of Ostrava made hockey headlines a week ago as it was the host city of the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championships. The winner was Team Canada, who beat Russia 4-3 in the gold medal game. It was a dramatic championship final, as Canada was once down 3-1 before they scored three unanswered goals in the final 11 minutes and 40 seconds. Sweden won the bronze medal.