Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #2 Alistair Overeem

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #2 Alistair Overeem

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #2 Alistair Overeem

By January 11, 2020

Nov 24, 2018; Beijing, China; Alistair Overeem (red gloves) defeats Sergei Pavlovich (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Cadillac Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Another decade has flown past us, and it was a financially profitable one for a handful of UFC fighters. They still don’t get paid what they are actually worth, but a few of them made out like bandits, so to speak, in the 2010s. Here is our ranking of the top ten earning UFC fighters of the 10s.

 

(doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

(click on the fighter’s name to see a breakdown of their payouts for each career fight)

 

Alistair Overeem

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Alistair Overeem punches Fabricio Werdum during the UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

2010s Earnings: $9,569,500

 

End of night performance bonuses: $50,000

Per fight average: $562,912

Top earning fight: $865,000 – multiple fights

A very lucrative decade in the UFC octagon for The Demolition Man. Despite never getting UFC gold, he made some nice bank.

 

 

