UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #2 Demetrious Johnson

Another decade has come to a close, so with it a plethora of “UFC Fighter of the Decade” rankings appearing on the WWW. To try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage during 2010-2019. Here are our performance based top UFC fighters of the 10s.

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points (2) given for finishes, extra points (5) given for title fight wins.

No points awarded for a loss

#2 – Demetrious Johnson – 113 points

UFC Flyweight Champion – 2012-2018

2010s Record: 15-2-1, 7 finishes

Top Performances

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Benavidez 2 – Joseph Benavidez (KO) – 12 points

UFC 178 – Chris Cariaso (Submission) – 11 points

UFC 186 – Kyoji Horiguchi (Submission) – 11 points

UFC 197 – Henry Cejudo (TKO) – 11 points

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Wilson Reis (Submission) – 11 points

What an incredible 2010s it was for Mighty Mouse. And to think he only entered the UFC in 2011 and was gone partway through 2018. Despite a truncated decade (in UFC terms), he came out one of the UFC’s best, and an all-time great.

#3 – Daniel Cormier – 110.5 points

#4 – Donald Cerrone – 108.5 points

#5 – Chris Weidman – 101.5 points

#6 – Stipe Miocic – 100.5 points

#7 – Max Holloway – 100.5 points

#8 – Rafael dos Anjos – 99 points

#9 – Jose Aldo – 89 points

#10 – Tyron Woodley – 87.5 points

Honorable Mention

Tony Ferguson – 84

T.J. Dillashaw – 84

Khabib Nurmagomedov – 80

Georges St-Pierre – 79

Robbie Lawler – 79