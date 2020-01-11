What supplies do you need when you first start mountain climbing?

There is slightly more than one million mountains on our planet. Mountain climbing is a fun exercise that allows individuals to build endurance and strength. If you love taking on new challenges and venturing into new places, you will certainly enjoy mountain climbing. The pristine views you get when you eventually reach the mountain peak are simply to die for. These beautiful areas are usually untouched and devoid of human interference, making them very sacred and quite tranquil.

If you have a friend or relative who loves mountain climbing, why not surprise them with some climbers gear? It’s a unique gift idea that’s sure to put a smile on your loved one’s face.

Here are 4 supplies you need when you first start mountain climbing:

1. Hiking poles

When mountaineering on gentle terrain, you require a trekking pole to help you balance as you maneuver through rocky landscapes and streams. Most of these poles are built using aluminum which is a sturdy, lightweight and cost-effective material. However, some varieties are made using wood and carbon composite. If you plan to carry a heavy backpack, using a hiking pole will help provide your legs with adequate support. In addition, less pressure will be imparted on your knees. You can either use one or two poles when climbing a mountain.

2. Ice axes

An ice axe is useful when you’re climbing an icefall. It consists of a long shaft with a nice rubber grip and a steel head featuring an adze and pick. The pick is usually curved and contains teeth that etch firmly onto thick blocks of ice, allowing climbers to ascend and descend frozen mountain sides. Ice axes are considered to be multi-purpose tools because they can be utilized for mountaineering, ice climbing and trekking on glaciers. A good ice axe should last 5 years or more if it’s used frequently.

3. A climbing helmet

Climbing helmets are essential mountain-climbing safety tools that are worn around the head to protect it from falling rocks and debris. If you’re a beginner, wearing a climbing helmet is crucial. You should get a lightweight shelled foam helmet that provides proper ventilation. Although this variety is relatively costlier than the hardshell helmet, it provides more comfort. It comes with a thin external shell and a dense inner foam, making it durable. Before purchasing a climbing helmet, check whether it adjusts easily when you wear it. The ideal helmet should also have clips that hold your headlamps securely when mountaineering.

4. Ropes

Most mountain-climbing escapades incorporate activities that require a rope. These activities include rappelling and rock climbing. Climbing ropes allow climbers to safely hoist themselves along steep vertical surfaces. They also prevent climbers from falling when they’re traversing some risky terrains. Dynamic ropes are usually more elastic than static ones, making them ideal for mountain climbing. These ropes lower the impact force experienced when an individual slips or falls from a slope. It’s important to replace your climbing ropes whenever you notice any frays, cuts or damages.

These supplies will definitely come in handy when you commence mountain climbing.