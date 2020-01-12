Angry Pete Carroll goes off on official over game-ending first-down call (Video)

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thought his team was going to have one additional chance to mount a potential game-winning drive with roughly two minutes remaining in Sunday’s Divisional Round showdown against the Packers in Lambeau Field, but it wasn’t to be.

The Seahawks appeared to get a stop on third-and-long, with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completing a pass to tight end Jimmy Graham, short of the mark to gain. Graham, however, to his credit, did a great job of diving forward, in hopes of picking up the first down.

Seahawks safety Lano Hill brought Graham down, and he did appear to be just short of sticks (as you can see here). The officials ruled that he got the first down, though, and even the review that followed did not overturn it. That play sealed the win, and the Packers kneeled down in victory formation to close it out.

Carroll was furious about what he believed to be a poor spot, though, and he let an official know about it, as you can see below.

Pete Carroll was NOT happy with the first down call for the Packers pic.twitter.com/VSXZenaBVd — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 13, 2020

Tell us how you really feel, coach.