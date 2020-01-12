Chiefs defender flexes on Deshaun Watson, leads to funny reaction from Texans QB (Video)

Deshaun Watson and the Texans absolutely dominated the Chiefs in the first quarter of Sunday’s divisional round showdown, taking a 21-0 lead into the break.

The problem, forever, is that there are four quarters to the game, and the Chiefs offense completely came alive in the second quarter. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien elected to kick a field goal on fourth-and-inches, and it didn’t work out well for him and his team.

Kansas City went on to score 41 (!) unanswered points, and the blowout was on.

Rewind to the end of the first half, though, when Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon nearly sacked Deshaun Watson. He flexed on the Texans quarterback afterward, and Watson responded with a “Who is that?” type of comeback.