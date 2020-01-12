Eric Fisher douses himself with beer after Chiefs TD (Video)

The Chiefs proved that they are, indeed, the offensive juggernaut they’re touted to be — rattling off 41 unanswered points in less than two quarters of play in Sunday’s divisional round game against the Texans.

Kansas City fell behind, 24-0, then rattled off 41, en route to a dominant 51-31 victory. Dropped passes and special teams blunders doomed the team early on, as they appeared rusty from the extra week off, but once they got going — that offense was humming.

Tight end Blake Bell caught Patrick Mahomes’ fifth touchdown pass, and he went to celebrate in the end zone with his teammates. Offensive lineman Eric Fisher joined in on the celebration — grabbing a few beers from fans and pouring them over his head.

Put Eric Fisher in the Hall of Fame 🍻. pic.twitter.com/AGjY7W9WiD — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 12, 2020

Awesome.